Dodgers News: LA Executive Hints at Team Trading for Juan Soto

After sweeping the Giants in a 4-game series, LA welcomed the Washington Nationals on Monday for a three-game series. The Nationals proved to be rude house guests, winning the first game 4-1, with Juan Soto hitting a controversial two-run triple to help lead the way for Washington. The rest of the series should be a fun watch, it becomes even more interesting as fans and the front office will get to watch the most coveted player available on the trade market, Juan Soto.

Soto is obviously a name that everyone around baseball should know. His name has appeared a lot over the past couple of weeks in baseball news. He turned down a $440 million extension from the Nationals, word has it that the two sides' relationship was rocky at best, and he recently won the 2022 Home Run Derby.

With that being said, there's a lot of speculation that Soto will be in a new uniform once the trade deadline passes. Of course, this has Dodgers fans salivating at the thought of him in Dodger Blue.

The Dodgers do have other needs they need to fill on their roster before thinking of a Soto trade, but it's tough to block out the idea of adding a superstar that's only 23-years-old. You have to believe that the front office will at least try and see what they can do.

That job will be up to General Manager Brandon Gomes who didn't count the Dodgers out of a possible landing spot for Soto.

“Juan Soto is obviously one of the best players in the game. Any team would be fortunate to have him in their lineup. Whatever that return is going to be probably the greatest return ever for a player. With the control and age and talent. Everyone will want Juan Soto on their team, and it’s just kind of having those conversations and see where it ends up.”

Obviously, that's no guarantee, but one has to wonder what the plan is for the front office.