Dodgers News: LA Fans Attempted to Recruit Juan Soto During All-Star Game

Baseball fans were treated to a great All-Star Week and Dodgers fans, especially, showed up in a couple of big ways including booing Astros players and staff as they were being introduced throughout the game. But there was another moment in the outfield that was just so LA.

It was the spontaneous courting of Juan Soto. The Nationals superstar is in the middle of an ongoing struggle of contract extension negotiations with his current team. So, naturally, Dodgers fans in the pavilion wanted to make sure the reigning Home Run Derby Champion was aware that he is welcome in LA.

While he was in the outfield, Dodgers fans start chanting at Soto, ending up in a chorus of “Future Dodger”. It's a chant that would make looking at signing with Los Angeles a little more enticing for many players. Soto’s thankful smile in return as he exits the outfield, brightened up the Pavillion as they cheered in acknowledgment.

Who knows, maybe such a lovely fan gesture makes an impact on where he eventually ends up signing, maybe it doesn't. Either way, it was a great moment between fans and the superstar.

The Atlanta Braves come to town this week and that means so does their mascot, Blooper. On Monday afternoon, he spent his time having a little bit of fun while visiting Dodger Stadium and trolling the 2020 World Series win. It was not appreciated by Dodgers fans.