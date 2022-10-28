Dodgers News: LA Has Six Players Nominated for Silver Slugger Awards

The Dodgers were the best team in baseball in the 2022 regular season. They had a run differential of +334, which was tied for fourth all-time with the 1936 Yankees. They also led the league with a scoring average of 5.17 runs per game. So obviously, their guys deserved some recognition for their impressive seasons at the plate — and that's exactly what they got.

On Thursday, the MLB announced the finalists for the Silver Slugger awards, and the Dodgers had a whopping six players among them.

Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Justin Turner, Trea Turner, Will Smith and Chris Taylor were all nominated for the awards recognizing offensive excellence in the league.

Freeman is looking to win his fourth straight Silver Slugger, and first as a member of the Dodgers. He hit .325 with season with 21 home runs, 100 RBIs and a league-best 199 hits.

Betts is looking to win his fifth Silver Slugger and second as a member of the Dodgers (he won in 2020). He hit .265 this season, but had a career-high 35 home runs, and became the second Dodger in franchise history and first since Babe Herman in 1930 to hit 35 or more home runs and 40 or more doubles in a season.

Justin Turner had a down year for most of the 2022 season, but did have an incredible second half, in which he slashed .319/.386/.503 with an OPS of .889. He had 13 home runs and 81 RBIs on the year.

Trea Turner was a hitting machine in 2022, finishing second in the league with 194 hits, only behind Freeman. Like Freeman, he hit 21 home runs and a career-high 100 RBIs from the shortstop position.

Smith was arguably the best hitting catcher in baseball this season. His 24 home runs led all National League catchers, while his 87 RBIs led all catchers in baseball. He also hit .260 and had an OPS of .808.

The biggest surprise on this list is Taylor, who had his worst year as a member of the Dodgers this season. But still, he hit 10 home runs and 43 RBIs, which was enough to put him as a finalist in the utility category.

Here is the full list of finalists:

The winners of the award will be announced on November 10 on the MLB Network.