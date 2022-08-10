While the spotlight is always on the trade deadline to see what talent teams can either acquire or sell off, there are a handful of other moves that get overlooked. Teams can no longer trade big league players, but that doesn't mean they can't add talent via free agency or from the minor leagues.

While they are a big market club, the Dodgers have gotten used to picking players from the scrap heap and more often than other teams, turning them into serviceable contributors.

Well, the front office is hoping to continue that trend as they signed infielder Jahmai Jones to a 2-year minor league deal on Tuesday. He's expected to miss significant time as he is slated to undergo Tommy John surgery.

Jones is the former number one prospect of the Angels and was drafted by the Orange County club in the second round back in 2015. He made his big league debut in 2020 and collected 3 hits in just 7 at-bats. His first big league hit actually came off of Tony Gonsolin.

However, that would be the only time he'd see with them as he was traded to the Orioles a couple of months later, and well things didn't go too well there.

LA is hoping to get him back to his peak form and why not, they've shown they can do that to players who were afterthoughts before. Just take a look at Max Muncy or Chris Taylor. While it's no guarantee he ever produces enough at the big league level, it's a low risk for the Dodgers as they are always open to experimenting and finding creative ways to fill their ranks.