Dodgers News: LA Loses Tony Gonsolin to Injury, Grove Recalled

Just hours before he was set to start the finale in Miami, the Dodgers lost Tony Gonsolin to a forearm arm. The All-Star hurler was placed on the injured list retroactive to August 26th, making his earliest return date September 10th.

In his place, right-handed pitching prospect Michael Grove will make the spot start against Pablo Lopez and the Marlins.

This will be Grove's third appearance and second start for the Dodgers this season. In those two previous appearances, he's allowed 7 runs, 3 earned, over 4.2 innings pitched. In 17 games between Double-A and Triple-A, the 25-year-old has a 3.48 ERA in 67.1 IP.

Gonsolin was in the midst of a potential Cy Young season with LA. The Cat Man was named to the All-Star team for the first time in his career and has led the National League in wins for a majority of the season. Altogether, Tony is 16-1 with a 2.10 ERA over 23 starts. His .941 winning percentage is tops amongst qualified hurlers.

The hope is that it's nothing too serious for Gonsolin. According to reports, the Dodgers feel they were able to get ahead of the issue.

First pitch is set for 3:40 PM PT in Miami.