Dodgers News: LA Nearing Agreement with Clayton Kershaw for 2023 Season

Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers are reportedly nearing a one-year deal to bring him back for the 2023 season.

Kershaw entered another offseason of uncertainty, where, like last season, many wondered if he would choose to play for the Texas Rangers near his hometown of Dallas. The other alternative was him retiring from the game of baseball, altogether.

But instead, Kershaw has made it clear he wants to return to LA in 2023, as the team tries to improve upon their early postseason exit in 2022.

This news came hours after the Dodgers extended the qualifying offer to Tyler Anderson, meaning two key pieces of the Dodgers' 2022 rotation could be back next season.

They would join a rotation that still has Julio Urias and Tony Gonsolin, with the No. 5 spot still up in the air. Dustin May has the potential to fill that role, but he'll need to prove he can pitch deep into games before that is solidified.

But for now, the Dodgers have to be feeling a lot better about the rotation than they were entering this offseason, because the guy who has been there longer than anyone else is coming back for his 16th season.