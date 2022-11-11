Skip to main content

Dodgers News: LA Nearing Agreement with Clayton Kershaw for 2023 Season

It's reportedly a one year deal between Kershaw and the Dodgers.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers are reportedly nearing a one-year deal to bring him back for the 2023 season.

Kershaw entered another offseason of uncertainty, where, like last season, many wondered if he would choose to play for the Texas Rangers near his hometown of Dallas. The other alternative was him retiring from the game of baseball, altogether.

But instead, Kershaw has made it clear he wants to return to LA in 2023, as the team tries to improve upon their early postseason exit in 2022.

This news came hours after the Dodgers extended the qualifying offer to Tyler Anderson, meaning two key pieces of the Dodgers' 2022 rotation could be back next season. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

They would join a rotation that still has Julio Urias and Tony Gonsolin, with the No. 5 spot still up in the air. Dustin May has the potential to fill that role, but he'll need to prove he can pitch deep into games before that is solidified.

But for now, the Dodgers have to be feeling a lot better about the rotation than they were entering this offseason, because the guy who has been there longer than anyone else is coming back for his 16th season.

Clayton Kershaw

USATSI_18992504_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Paul Goldschmidt Wins NL Hank Aaron Award Over Mookie and Freeman

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19036660_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Extend Qualifying Offer to Tyler Anderson

By Clint Pasillas
USATSI_19231662_168396005_lowres
News

Dodger News: LA Declines Justin Turner's Option for the 2023 Season

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19075960_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Does Not Receive Qualifying Offer From LA

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19243347_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Trea Turner Officially Gets Qualifying Offer From LA

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19134797_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: Giants GM Feels Team Can Afford to Pay Aaron Judge

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19243348_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers See Trea Turner As Part of 'A Luxury' on 2022 Team

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18985924_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Blake Treinen Could Be Heading Toward Surgery

By Jeff J. Snider