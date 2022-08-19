Dodgers News: LA Officially Releases Longtime Colorado Rockies Catcher

The Dodgers have officially released veteran catcher Tony Wolters, per MLB Trade Rumors. LA had designated Wolters for assignment on Monday.

Wolter enjoyed three days in the Dodgers dugout due to Austin Barnes having to briefly leave the team to attend to a family matter. Wolters played in tow games, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and was DFA'd once Barnes returned to the team.

Oddly enough, Wolters caught his former Rockies teammate, Tyler Anderson, in the long game he started. Anderson gave up three earned runs in six innings pitched in the Dodgers 4-0 loss in Kansas City.

Wolters has provided veteran catching depth in the minors, so it's a bit of a surprise that the Dodgers released him. Unless of course, Wolters requested to be cut loose in the hopes of latching onto a big league club for the stretch run.

LA has three other catchers on the roster in Oklahoma City (Triple-A), but all of their top backstop prospects are in the minors. Now that Wolters is gone, Hunter Feduccia and Tomas Telis figure to split the catching duties for the OKC Dodgers. Telis could wind up in Wolters' former role for the Dodgers - sitting in the minors until a dire emergency.

The Dodgers signed the Vista native in August of last year after the Cubs released him. In 50 games with OKC this year, Wolters posted a .580 OPS and a .216 batting average.

The former third round pick owns a lifetime OPS+ of 60 in 407 MLB games.