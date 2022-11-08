Dodgers News: LA Picks Up Intriguing Utility Piece from Miami

The Dodgers announced a roster move on Tuesday with the addition of infielder/outfielder Luke Williams. The 26-year-old comes to Los Angeles via waiver claim.

The 26-year-old has played in parts of the last two seasons with the Phillies, Giants, and Marlins. However, over his time in the show, he's struggled at the plate hitting just .240 with a .615 OPS over 137 games. He does possess a good speed tool, having stolen 11 bases in 15 tries over 79 games in 2022 and 109 SBs over 7 minor league seasons.

Notably, Williams was part of Team USA's qualifying team for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, but he did not play in the games after being called up by the Phils and making his debut in June of 2021.

At best, the former third round pick adds depth for the Dodgers at the triple-A level. He's played most of his games as a professional at third base, an area of need for the organization. He's also played everywhere on the diamond but pitcher and catcher over his career.