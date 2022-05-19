Dodgers News: LA Planning for Bullpen Game in Philadelphia Series

The Dodgers are set to begin a three-game series in Philadelphia tomorrow. LA is fresh off of dropping three of four against the Phillies last week at Dodger Stadium. But after a four-game sweep of the Diamondbacks, the Dodgers are hoping to keep things rolling on their trip to the Atlantic seaboard.

In order to do that, LA will have to navigate their challenging starting pitching situation. Julio Urías will start on Friday night, but since the Dodgers are short two starters in Clayton Kershaw and Andrew Heaney, they'll be deploying bullpen arms for the entirety of their Saturday tilt.

Meaning, Dodgers fans are set to enjoy one of their least favorite things this weekend - a bullpen game!

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed the plan on Wednesday.

“Saturday will be a combo. There’ll be a handful of bullpen guys, but if you want to call it a bullpen, sure, because we just don’t have typical length anywhere.”

On the plus side, the Dodgers do have a pair of arms that should be well rested. David Price and Mitch White were both activated from the COVID IL and should be able to cover multiple innings on Saturday. Both Price and White logged more than an inning of work on Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.

If LA is going to keep up their winning ways, they'll need plenty of help from Price and White. The Dodgers start a ten-game road trip tomorrow that also include a stop in Washington D.C. before wrapping things up in Arizona.