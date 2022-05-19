Skip to main content
Dodgers News: LA Planning for Bullpen Game in Philadelphia Series

Dodgers News: LA Planning for Bullpen Game in Philadelphia Series

The Dodgers are going to be rolling out relievers left and right for Saturday's game in Philadelphia.

The Dodgers are going to be rolling out relievers left and right for Saturday's game in Philadelphia.

The Dodgers are set to begin a three-game series in Philadelphia tomorrow. LA is fresh off of dropping three of four against the Phillies last week at Dodger Stadium. But after a four-game sweep of the Diamondbacks, the Dodgers are hoping to keep things rolling on their trip to the Atlantic seaboard. 

In order to do that, LA will have to navigate their challenging starting pitching situation. Julio Urías will start on Friday night, but since the Dodgers are short two starters in Clayton Kershaw and Andrew Heaney, they'll be deploying bullpen arms for the entirety of their Saturday tilt.

Meaning, Dodgers fans are set to enjoy one of their least favorite things this weekend - a bullpen game!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed the plan on Wednesday.

“Saturday will be a combo. There’ll be a handful of bullpen guys, but if you want to call it a bullpen, sure, because we just don’t have typical length anywhere.”

On the plus side, the Dodgers do have a pair of arms that should be well rested. David Price and Mitch White were both activated from the COVID IL and should be able to cover multiple innings on Saturday. Both Price and White logged more than an inning of work on Wednesday against the Diamondbacks. 

If LA is going to keep up their winning ways, they'll need plenty of help from Price and White. The Dodgers start a ten-game road trip tomorrow that also include a stop in Washington D.C. before wrapping things up in Arizona. 

David PriceLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_16071365_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers: COVID Affecting Travel for Broadcast Team for LA Road Swing

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
USATSI_18278736_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: LA Designates One-Time All-Star Closer for Assignment

By Staff Writer4 hours ago
USATSI_18246615_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Tommy Kahnle Lands on Injured List Again

By Staff Writer20 hours ago
USATSI_18292380_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Watch LA Infielder Pitch for LA in Blowout Win

By Staff Writer22 hours ago
USATSI_15422615_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Request Evidence in Lawsuit From 2019 Incident

By Staff WriterMay 18, 2022
USATSI_18183630_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Latest Clayton Kershaw Injury Update Brings More Bad News

By Staff WriterMay 18, 2022
USATSI_18284920_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Caleb Ferguson Battled Butterflies Before His First Game Since 2020

By Staff WriterMay 17, 2022
USATSI_17896323_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers: Watch LA Reliever Get the Strangest Swinging Strike You'll Ever See

By Staff WriterMay 17, 2022