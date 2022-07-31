Dodgers News: LA Prospect Gets Promoted to the Majors After Zach McKinstry Trade

After being selected as the 7th round pick in the 2018 Draft, James Outman is finally getting his major league start today.

The 25 year old was made aware of the news yesterday and was immediately en route for Colorado to start in Sunday's afternoon game.

Before last night's game, the LA prospect shared about his feelings and excitement about getting a spot on the active roster:

Outman is a 6’3″ lefty-swinging outfielder that has made his mark at training camps and in the minor leagues.

This year, he's made 90 game appearances with his time split between Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City where he's posted a .279/.381/.534 triple slash line with 21 home runs and 69 runs batted in.

Although his batting success slowed down a bit when he arrived in OKC (hitting .225 in 22 games) the Sacramento State alumni still collected 18 hits, 5 homers, and 24 RBI.

Outman doesn't have to wait long to see his name on a lineup card as Roberts said last night he would move Mookie Betts to 2B and start the new major leaguer in right field.

This is a rare occasion as Betts has taken residence of the right field in every game since his coming to LA despite injuries but Roberts said this could be something he does sporadically for the remainder of the season.

The Dodgers have made a lot of sudden changes in the past 2 days but Roberts has a plan for Outman and fans can look forward to his major league debut today.