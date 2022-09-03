Dodgers News: LA Scratches Gavin Lux from Starting Lineup on Friday

The Dodgers' plan to give Trea Turner his first day off and not lose too much in the lineup quickly backfired on Friday. As Turner was set to get his first game off of the season, replacement starting shortstop Gavin Lux was scratched from the starting lineup with a lingering neck issue.

Dave Roberts penciled in Hanser Alberto at the number 6 position for the evening's game against the Padres.

Lux missed several games late in August with the neck issue that reportedly affects his swing. The Dodgers say they will hold him out of the lineup tonight and Saturday while hoping to get him back on the field on Sunday afternoon.

The infielder is having a breakout year in his fourth season with MLB service time. Over 115 games, he's his .293 with an OPS (on-base-plus-slugging) near .800. He's leading the league in triples with 7 but his overall power numbers have been a bit down from where they could be.

His greatest asset to the team has been in getting on base (.368 OBP) near the bottom of the lineup and being a run producer and table setter for the top of the order.

The Dodgers welcome the Padres to Dodger Stadium for three games including a national broadcast on ESPN on Sunday.