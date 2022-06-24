Dodgers News: LA Sets Rotation for Showdown Series Against Atlanta Braves

The Dodgers are off to a perfect start to their nine-game road trip. After sweeping the Reds, LA begins a three-game series in Atlanta that doubles as a 2021 NLCS rematch.

After the Dodgers triumphant 10-5 win over the Reds to complete the sweep, the team announced their starters for what should be an exciting and entertaining three-game series.

Julio Urías will pitch in the only game that that will be broadcasted on the Dodgers channel (SportsNet LA). In his last six starts, the lefty owns a 2.10 ERA which includes a very unlucky outing against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Fox Showcase game on Saturday will feature Andrew Heaney opposing Harvard Westlake alumn Max Fried. It will be Heaney's fourth start of the season. He has a 0.59 ERA in 15.1 innings of work. Fried, a dynamic lefty, has been known to give Dodgers hitters all sorts of trouble so LA might have to scratch together some runs.

ESPN will be broadcasting the third and final game of the series as part of Sunday Night Baseball. Right-hander Tony Gonsolin will be trying to become MLB's first 10-game winner this year. Tony Smokes has a 1.58 ERA and a 9-0 record and performing well in primetime could have big implications for his All-Star candidacy.