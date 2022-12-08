Skip to main content

Dodgers News: LA Signs Former All-Star to Minor League Deal

Andrew Friedman makes a vintage Dodgers move after the winter meetings.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have officially made a move. On Thursday, they announced the signing of OF Jason Heyward to a minor league deal, with an invitation to Major League camp.

This wasn’t exactly the move fans were hoping for, as Heyward has been a shell of his former All-Star self over the last few years. The 13-year-vet hit .204 last year in 48 games with the Cubs, with one home run and 10 RBIs.

The five-time Gold Glove winner, most recently in 2017, has spent time in both right and center field in his career — and the Dodgers obviously have a big need in center with the loss of Cody Bellinger.

There’s no guarantee the 33-year-old will make the active roster come Opening Day, or even last on the team that long, but we know the Dodgers like to sign their reclamation projects, and maybe they see something that can turn Heyward into a serviceable player next season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This was by no means the move fans were hoping to see, but it’s about as low risk as a signing can be. We’ll see if Heyward still has some baseball in him, or if this move because a whole lot of nothing in a few weeks.

Between Shelby Miller and Jason Heyward, the Dodgers are partying like it’s 2015.

Los Angeles DodgersChicago Cubs

USATSI_14756318_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Offseason: Which Pitchers Might LA Look to Add?

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19234545_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Loses Another Reliever This Offseason

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19181874_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Miguel Vargas Expected to Impact LA Next Season, Where Ever He Ends Up Playing

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_15867123_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Offseason: Giants May Pivot to Carlos Correa After Striking Out on Judge

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18734787_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Reveals Part of LA's Offseason Plan

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19135451_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Says Gavin Lux is Open to Any Role and Position Next Season

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19222114_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Former LA All-Star Closer Agrees to Contract with Red Sox

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18254709_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Had Long Discussion On Trea Turner's Future

By Ryan Menzie