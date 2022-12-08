Dodgers News: LA Signs Former All-Star to Minor League Deal

The Los Angeles Dodgers have officially made a move. On Thursday, they announced the signing of OF Jason Heyward to a minor league deal, with an invitation to Major League camp.



This wasn’t exactly the move fans were hoping for, as Heyward has been a shell of his former All-Star self over the last few years. The 13-year-vet hit .204 last year in 48 games with the Cubs, with one home run and 10 RBIs.

The five-time Gold Glove winner, most recently in 2017, has spent time in both right and center field in his career — and the Dodgers obviously have a big need in center with the loss of Cody Bellinger.

There’s no guarantee the 33-year-old will make the active roster come Opening Day, or even last on the team that long, but we know the Dodgers like to sign their reclamation projects, and maybe they see something that can turn Heyward into a serviceable player next season.

This was by no means the move fans were hoping to see, but it’s about as low risk as a signing can be. We’ll see if Heyward still has some baseball in him, or if this move because a whole lot of nothing in a few weeks.

Between Shelby Miller and Jason Heyward, the Dodgers are partying like it’s 2015.