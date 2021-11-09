Dodgers News: LA Signs Free Agent LHP Andrew Heaney

Offseason free agency signings have begun and as reported by the first official Ken Rosenthal hot-stove tweet on Monday, the Los Angeles Dodgers have inked a deal with former Angel and Yankee right-hander Andrew Heaney.

According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, the one-year contract is worth more than $8.5 million. The pitcher reportedly had interest from "more than a dozen" teams.

Heaney is what is known as an ‘upside' acquisition. Unfortunately, his numbers in the last several seasons have not been very good. In 2021, he had a 5.83 ERA between Anaheim and New York. Despite striking out a lot of batters, Heaney gives up a lot of hits, being particularly home run prone.

Still, the Dodgers front office clearly sees an opportunity to bring out the best in Heaney. As it stands, it's a relatively low risk, high reward move.

With LA's coaching staff, analytics and more, Heaney has the potential to become a quality 4th or 5th starter with a bullpen or long-relief role as an option.

This is technically Heaney's second stint with the Dodgers after initially being part of two separate trades back in the 2014-2015 offseason that saw him come to LA from Miami and get sent to the Angels in a deal for infielder Howie Kendrick.