    • November 9, 2021
    Publish date:
    Andrew Heaney

    Dodgers News: LA Signs Free Agent LHP Andrew Heaney

    LA breaks the seal on the offseason.
    Offseason free agency signings have begun and as reported by the first official Ken Rosenthal hot-stove tweet on Monday, the Los Angeles Dodgers have inked a deal with former Angel and Yankee right-hander Andrew Heaney.

    According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, the one-year contract is worth more than $8.5 million. The pitcher reportedly had interest from "more than a dozen" teams.

    Heaney is what is known as an ‘upside' acquisition. Unfortunately, his numbers in the last several seasons have not been very good. In 2021, he had a 5.83 ERA between Anaheim and New York. Despite striking out a lot of batters, Heaney gives up a lot of hits, being particularly home run prone. 

    Still, the Dodgers front office clearly sees an opportunity to bring out the best in Heaney. As it stands, it's a relatively low risk, high reward move.

    With LA's coaching staff, analytics and more, Heaney has the potential to become a quality 4th or 5th starter with a bullpen or long-relief role as an option.

    This is technically Heaney's second stint with the Dodgers after initially being part of two separate trades back in the 2014-2015 offseason that saw him come to LA from Miami and get sent to the Angels in a deal for infielder Howie Kendrick.

