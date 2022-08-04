Dodgers News: LA Top Prospect Set for MLB Debut Tonight in San Francisco

Tonight, in the bay area, the Dodgers and Giants will play the 3rd game of the series. Julio Urias will be on the mound and faces off against right-hander, Alex Cobb. Los Angeles will be trying to keep up their momentum on offense as they have put up 17 runs in the first 2 games of the series and they're hoping a familiar addition will help.

Last night, the Dodgers called up top-slugging prospect Miguel Vargas from Triple-A and he joined the team in the dugout during the game. He gets his first chance in the big leagues, tonight.

In his MLB debut, Vargas will be batting 7th and acting as the designated hitter. James Outman, another recent rookie call-up, will be in left, and Trayce Thompson will be in center giving Cody Bellinger some rest. Mookie will be in right.

Last night, the team placed Justin Turner on the injured list so they will have Muncy cover the hot corner in tonight's game and have Vargas focus on just the batter's box.

Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman addresses the media following a quiet on the surface trade deadline.

More Dodgers News

On Tuesday afternoon, one of the moves the Dodgers made to open up some much-needed roster spots was trading Jake Lamb. Apparently, taking him off of the roster was one of the few moves that they could afford to and were willing to make considering how many key players they have returning from injury. He heads to Seattle, a team that is looking to contend in October as well.