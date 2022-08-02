Skip to main content
Dodgers News: LA Trades Mitch White to Blue Jays for Prospect Package

The Dodgers made another small move at the deadline, sending pitcher Mitch White to the Blue Jays for multiple minor-league pitchers.

Barring a last minute trade after the bell, the Dodgers didn't make a splashy trade before the deadline. Over the weekend, they traded utility man Zach McKinstry to the Cubs in exchange for reliever Chris Martin. On Tuesday morning, LA acquired the struggling Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees. In what seemed to be a corresponding roster move, the Dodgers sent Jake Lamb to the Mariners for cash consideration or a player to be named later. They also shipped pitcher Mitch White to the Blue Jays.

MLB insider Robert Murray was one of the first to report the news. 

"Source: The Toronto Blue Jays are acquiring right-hander Mitchell White from the Los Angeles Dodgers for minor-league pitchers."

The Dodgers official Twitter account confirmed the full details of the trade.

"The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired minor league pitchers Nick Frasso and Moises Brito from Toronto in exchange for RHP Mitch White and minor league IF Alex De Jesus."

White has been used as both a reliever and a spot starter for the Dodgers throughout the year. He has a 3.70 ERA in 15 appearances this year, and a 3.47 ERA in 10 starts. 

The Dodgers former second-round pick in 2016 leaves LA with a career 3.58 ERA in 38 games.

Alex De Jesus is current the Dodgers 19th ranked prospect.

Losing a young pitcher is never fun for Dodgers fans, but at the very least, he should get an opportunity to compete for a role on a competitive team that's 12 games over .500 entering play on Tuesday. 

