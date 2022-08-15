Skip to main content
Dodgers News: LA Two-Time All-Star Putting Together Impressive August Stats

Is Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy AKA America's Slugger back? He seems back.
The Dodgers may have broken their 12-game winning streak with a loss to Kansas City on Sunday afternoon, but they're still hot. The Dodgers' pitching has been stellar the entire season, but one player particularly appears to be hot.

One of the hottest Dodgers hitters at the moment is one of the Dodgers people have been most concerned about. That Dodger is Max Muncy. Before Sunday's game, Muncy had been on a tear in August, slashing .357/.419/.893 with 4 HR’s and 8 RBIs. After going 4-for-5 on Saturday, and falling a triple short of the cycle, Muncy now owns a Ruthian 1.472 OPS for August.

Muncy spoke with Kristen Watson and said he's starting to feel right at the plate.

This is a welcomed sight for Muncy, Dodger fans, and for Muncy doubters. There were calls for him to be benched, even sent down. Dodger fans understand that for the Dodgers to be successful in October, Muncy has to produce. 

There should also be an extra exercise of patience for Muncy. 

It is easy to forget that Muncy suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his left elbow in the last game of the season against the Milwaukee Brewers. He missed the entire 2021 postseason and the Dodgers severely missed his powerful left-handed bat.

Before that injury, Muncy had put together another All-Star season that also garnered him MVP votes. He posted a 136 OPS+ in 2021 with 36 home runs. As Muncy goes, so do the Dodgers go. It is good to see him swinging his silver hammer.

