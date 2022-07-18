Dodgers News: LA Veteran Answers Question About Retirement

Justin Turner has had quite the career after three teams and rounding out his 14th season in the big leagues. The Socal native has been with the Dodgers since 2014 and has always been a key force in their starting lineup.

In recent interview with Jake Brown from NY Post Sports, at an All-Star event at LA Live, Turner revealed that he’ll be around for at least a few more years.

Brown kindly reminded Turner of his age (37), and then proceeded to ask him how many more years he wants to stick around.

JT joked that he’s trying to follow in NFL legend Tom Brady’s footsteps with the infamous TB12 method. But also said it "would be really nice" to retire as a Dodger eventually.

Despite a hot hitting stretch in May, Turner has struggled at the plate this year. That is, until the last day of June. The veteran went 3-for-3 and collected 3 RBI in LA’s 3-1 victory over the Padres.

Since then, the Cal. State Fullerton alumni has been on quite a hitting streak of his own showing to be a great force for the Dodger offense.

In the past 15 games (52 plate appearances), Turner has scored 9 runs on 22 hits, collected 13 RBI, and has hit four homers to give him eight total this season. During that stretch, the Dodgers were 13-2.

Turner has a $16M club-option for next season and based on his quotes, is definitely looking for at least one more multi-year contract from the Dodgers.