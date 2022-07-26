Skip to main content
Dodgers News: LA Veteran Eyes Return for Washington Nationals Series

The heart and soul of the team, Justin Turner, could make his return to the Dodgers lineup against the Nationals.

The Dodgers have been without Justin Turner in their lineup since he had an early exit last Thursday's game against the Giants. He missed the rest of that series with an abdominal injury with Max Muncy holding down the fort over at third base in his absence. 

Thankfully, the Dodgers were able to do just fine without the veteran as they completed a 4-game sweep against their division rivals. To add to that sweetness, Dave Roberts gave an update about JT just before Sunday's series finale. It seems like the injury wasn't anything series and he may get the opportunity to return to the lineup during the upcoming series against the Washington Nationals.

“Our hope is that he will be available at some point in the next series.”

Since starting off the season really slow, Turner had turned things around before the injury and was hitting a respectable .256 with 8 home runs and 53 RBI while splitting time between third base and DH. In his last 15 games alone before suffering the injury, JT was posted a .404/.484/.558  slash line with 2 home runs and 12 RBI. 

Having back a healthy and locked-up Turner would only strengthen an already dangerous lineup that features a red-hot Freddie Freeman, speedy Trea Turner, and well the best right fielder in the game Mookie Betts.

Of course, that all depends on if he is healthy enough to return without needing a stint on the IL.  As of right now, that doesn't seem likely.

