Dodgers News: Veteran LA Infielder Destroys a Helmet with Home Run

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner crushed a memorable home run on Thursday night against the Cubs.

Last season, third baseman Justin Turner hit one of the most memorable home runs. While it wasn’t memorable in the sense of coming in a big moment, most fans would remember when he hit a home run that landed in a fan’s nachos. Of course, the nachos ended up exploding all over the fan, but it created a highlight nonetheless.

On Thursday night, Turner found himself on one end of yet another highlight home run. In the series opener against the Chicago Cubs, JT launched a ball to left field to help extend the Dodgers' lead.

One fan attempted to catch the solo shot with a souvenir helmet, but things didn't go according to plan. Turner's home run ball destroyed the helmet, creating a hole and completely ripping it out of his hands. Watch below to see the whole situation go down. 

While the fan lost out on the home run ball, and his souvenir helmet, the Dodgers did end up winning the first of the 4-game series, so the night wasn't a total loss. Los Angeles was also able to help Tony Gonsolin seize his 11th win of the season. 

Other Dodgers News

Despite several injuries to the starting rotation, the Dodgers have boasted one of the best so far this season. With that being said, they're hoping one of their guys can start the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium, possibly Tony Gonsolin. However, ESPN's Jeff Passan isn't sold on the idea of Cat Man getting the nod. 

