Dodgers News: LA's Link to Aaron Judge Leads to Radio Personality Losing His Mind

The off-season will be underway soon, and the Dodgers have many questions around them. Will they get another ace? Who will be the shortstop? What will they do with the outfield? And will the Dodgers land the towering Aaron Judge in free agency?

Aaron Judge and the Dodgers have been linked to bring him out west and play for the Boys in Blue. Other reports have come out saying Mookie Betts is fine with shifting to second base to make room for Judge out in right field.

However, ESPN analyst and sports radio personality Chris "Mad Dog" Russo told us how he feels about the link between Judge and L.A.

“This is a franchise that gave $180 million to Freeman, they gave Mookie Betts $400 million and they have more money than God ever won since ’88 in a 162 game schedule and now they want to bring in Judge to play right field? The Dodgers did absolutely nothing offensively against San Diego when they lost, and Judge by the way wasn’t exactly (Babe) Ruth and (Lou) Gehrig against the Guardians and the Astros! But now the Dodgers, who don’t spend enough money, got to spend another $400 million? Enough with the Dodgers going out there and poaching all these players from organizations. That has me bothered!”

Tell us how you really feel, Mad Dog. Judge, along with the bats of Mookie, Freddie, and Will Smith, would be something to behold, but the Dodgers might have other issues to focus on. However, with question marks with Clayton Kershaw and Trea Turner, the Dodgers might be able to sign for the fences by bringing in Judge.

The entire Dodgers lineup and Judge struggled throughout the postseason, so that he might be a perfect fit in L.A.

In all seriousness, the Dodgers may have other priorities this winter, but adding a power bat like Judge is something you can't ignore if you have the opportunity to sign him.

Money is the least of the Dodgers' worries, so we'll see what Friedman and the front office want to improve on.

The Dodgers have the third-best odds to land Judge at 4-1, according to yardbarker.com