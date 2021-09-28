September 28, 2021
Madison Bumgarner Goes Petty, Buys Former Teammate Tickets to Root Against Dodgers

Over the weekend, the Dodgers played the Arizona Diamondbacks and it looks like a Giants player decided to show up for a game. Brandon Crawford and his family went out to cheer on the Diamondbacks, or to root against the Dodgers. 

For those wondering why they would show up to this game, the best part is that former Giants player, Madison Bumgarner is the one who bought Brandon Crawford's family tickets. 

Crawford's wife took to her Instagram and posted a video of her child thanking Madison Bumgarner for the tickets, saying that it made their night. 

Bumgarner, who was with the Giants for over 10 years, has seen a lot from the Dodgers-Giants matchups. Being a part of those big moments between the two teams will stay with him for a long time. Bumgarner has shown he is still got that passion against the Dodgers inside of him. 

Nothing like some pettiness to keep the long-standing rivalry going. 

Now, if you did not have a chance to keep up with the Dodgers this weekend, here is all you need to know. They ended up winning this series. It may not have been a sweep, but those two wins got the Dodgers to a total of 100 wins so far this season. 

