Dodgers News: Man Pleads Guilty to Theft of Jackie Robinson Statue in Kansas
January in Kansas, the baseball world was rocked with the disturbing news that a statue of Jackie Robinson was stolen from its mooring outside a youth baseball field.
Now, justice has been served.
The man who stole the statue and left it in a trash can has pleaded guilty to theft. A Kansas judge accepted a guilty plea from in court Friday, according to the Associated Press.
Ricky Alderete, 45, reportedly faces a maximum sentence of 229 months in prison and six months in jail.
The statue was built by artist John Parsons and donated to the community by League 42, a nonprofit named after Robinson’s number with the Brooklyn Dodgers. Days after the reported theft, it was found smoldering in a trash can in a Wichita city park.
According to the Associated Press, Wichita police said there was no evidence it was a hate-motivated crime. Rather, the intent was to sell the metal for scrap.
Robinson broke baseball's color barrier with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1962.