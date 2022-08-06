Dodgers News: Mariners All-Star Gives LA Pitching Prospect Huge Compliment

Dodgers fans and baseball fans alike are now very familiar with the name "Julio Rodríguez" after the rookie's jaw-dropping power display at the Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium last month. The All-Star outfielder has been taking the league by storm this year. He doesn't boast other-worldly numbers, but he projects as a perennial All-Star. Mariners fans are excited and have taken the "Julio" cheer normally reserved for Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías to the great Pacific northwest.

Rodríguez recently had a one-on-one interview where he answered questions from Twitter. One of his responses included some high praise for Dodgers pitching prospect Ryan Pepiot, a pitcher the Mariners outfielder apparently holds in high regard.

The question was who was the best pitcher you faced in the minor leagues.

The best pitcher I faced in the minor league is probably Ryan Pepiot. I really give props to that guy. Really good competitor. I got a few off of him, but I also got a few strikeouts too, so… he was a tough guy.

User Kimberly on Twitter posted the video of Rodríguez.

Pepiot, like Rodríguez, is a name that Dodgers fans have come to know this season. The right-handed starter made his major league debut back in May against the Pirates and has a total of four starts this year.

Pepiot owns a 2.76 ERA in 16.1 innings pitched this year, but has struggled with his control (6.6 BB/9).

Still, expectations remain that Pepiot could one day be a regular starter in the Dodgers rotation in the future.