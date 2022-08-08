Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Max Muncy Gives Stark Reminder of "Forgotten" LA Offense

Dodgers infielder, Max Muncy, thinks "it’s been kinda nice to go out there and prove again that we’re one of the best lineups in baseball."

Last week, with all the trade deadline drama and the desire of fans wanting the Dodgers President of Baseball Operations, Andrew Friedman, to always land the big name, many assets in the current lineup may have gotten overlooked or forgotten about. So, on Saturday, Max Muncy, who hit a huge home run that night turning a 3-2 deficit into a 5-3 lead, decided to remind everyone.

According to Fabian Ardaya of The Athleticafter the game, Muncy had this to say

“It kinda seems like our lineup has been forgotten about with a lot of this stuff that has been happening. It’s been kinda nice to go out there and prove again that we’re one of the best lineups in baseball, and there’s no question about that.”

"This stuff," he's referring to includes the craziness of the trade dealine with the Dodgers linked to every big name on the market and division "rivals", the Padres, ultimately making the blockbuster moves to acquire Juan Soto, Josh Bell, Brandon Drury, and Josh Hader. All of which is with one goal in mind: to beat LA.

Trea Turner on Padres Adding Juan Soto, Tony Gonsolin on Padres Lineup, Chris Taylor on His Return

But this past weekend, in a sweep of the Padres, the Boys in Blue reminded everyone in the league that Muncy is right, the Dodgers are "one of the best lineups in baseball," and if he and Cody Bellinger continue to progress, then this could end up being one of the biggest understatements of the year. 

