Dodgers News: Member of 2020 LA Title Team Released by San Francisco Giants

The Giants decided to release former Dodgers reliever Jake McGee on Saturday.

In 2020, reliever Jake McGee transformed himself from a Coors Field causality to a viable member of the Dodgers bullpen. He completely revamped his career in LA and finished with 24 appearances in the COVID-shortened season. He was a key bullpen piece for the Dodgers team that finally won it all.

McGee leveraged that success into a new contract, but it wasn't with the Dodgers. In fact, it was with the Dodgers arch rival, the San Francisco Giants. The Giants whisked McGee away for two-year, $5M guaranteed contract. He got his money, but he won't be finished the deal with the Giants.

On Friday, the Giants announced that they had placed McGee on unconditional release waivers. Meaning, all 29 teams must have the opportunity to claim McGee before the Giants officially cut him loose. For those doing the math at home, that means the Dodgers could bring McGee back.

Based on recent history, Dodgers president Andrew Friedman and GM Brandon Gomes, are never afraid to take a look at any and every reliever available on the market. The Dodgers, well, any MLB team, always need bullpen arms tand the familiarity with McGee could be a reason to bring him back into the fold.

This season, McGee owns a 7.17 ERA in 21.1 innings of work. Last year, McGee posted a 2.72 ERA and a career-high 31 saves as the Giants primary closer. 

There's always plenty of variance with relievers and unfortunately for McGee, things just haven't broken his way this season.

At least not yet. 

