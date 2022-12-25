Dodgers News: Mets- Carlos Correa Deal in Jeopardy Due To Physical

Stop me if you have heard this before; Carlos Correa is having problems with a physical again.

MLB insiders Ken Rosenthal and Dan Hayes reported concerns about Correa's surgically repaired lower right leg are hauling the deal between the New York Mets and Correa.

Earlier this week, the Mets and Carlos agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract after Correa had problems passing the physical for the San Francisco Giants.

Everyone thought it was a done deal when Correa and his team had agreed to a max contract with the San Francisco Giants on Dec. 13th for 13 years, $350 million.

However, the Giants got word before his introductory press conference on Tuesday that something had turned up on his pre-signing physical.

His press conference was postponed, and ultimately he left the Giants for the Mets.

Now, we don't know what's going to happen.

Before these physicals, Correa had never been put on the injury list due to his right leg. The injury that caused so much concern came when Carlos was 19.

Correa required arthroscopic surgery to repair a fractured right fibula and ligament damage after his spike got stuck in the bag in June 2014.

But for some reason, it's reappearing on these physicals, and it's been at the forefront of every MLB fan, especially the Mets fans now.

If Correa becomes available again, should the Dodgers make a serious run at the 28-year-old?

The two-time All-Star is looking for a long-term deal, but if he's unable to get one, then the Dodgers could become players on Correa.

L.A. would love to give him a short-term deal with a high AAV if the opportunity presents itself, but that seems more like a pipe dream.