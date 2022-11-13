Dodgers News: MLB Insider Feels LA May Explore Carlos Correa on a Short Term Contract

Before jumping onto other players, fans will have to continue monitoring what exactly Trea Turner is going to do this off-season. However, the Dodgers have to prepare for what may come and a name that keeps circulating to replace Turner is former Astros shortstop Carlos Correa.

The two-time All-Star is best known among Dodgers fans for the cheating scandal that ultimately led to the demise of the Dodgers in the World Series. A hard fought series that took seven games to finish led to one of the biggest cheating scandals in MLB history and completely redefined the legacy of Clayton Kershaw.

This is something fans won't soon forget, but bringing in Correa seems like a real strong possibility for the team. Correa brings a talent nonetheless that the Dodgers can utilize if Turner were to depart and won't cause them to lose any draft picks and international bonus pool money.

Correa is also the youngest of the top shortstop free agents, bringing further appeal to the team, but he also commands more money than the Dodgers are probably willing to depart with. While these problems remain, MLB reporter Ken Rosenthal suggests a way to get around this (via The Athletic).

"Correa probably will seek a longer contract than the Dodgers are willing to offer, but what if he would take the kind of short-term, high-dollar deal teams fancy to mitigate their risk? The guess here is that Dodgers fans might feel uncomfortable at first, but ultimately would welcome Correa as long as he performed at a high level."

The fans are still all in on bringing Turner back and it seems doubtful fans will welcome Correa with open arms despite reports. The Dodgers are going to need to fill the hole with a Turner departure, but even with Correa's skill level it may be more wise for the organization to look elsewhere.