MLB Insider Predicts a Cody Bellinger Trade, but Why LA Would & Wouldn't Trade the Former MVP

What should the Dodgers do with their struggling former MVP?

Cody Bellinger has experienced the worst season of his five-year MLB career, posting career lows in batting average (.159), slugging (.291) and his 43 wRC+ is second only to teammate Max Muncy among all players with at least 300 plate appearances this year.

The Dodgers knew it was going to take some time for him to find his swing and get that power back after the former Rookie of the Year underwent offseason shoulder surgery.

When Cody Bellinger came back from his injury, we saw glimpses of the old Cody that included a walk-off home run at home against the Cubs and on the road he had multi-home runs games. The question facing Dodgers is whether they will consider non-tendering or trading him this off season.

Jim Bowden, a MLB Network insider and former Reds General Manager predicts that LA will trade Belli this winter. In his 2022 predictions, Jim says the Dodgers should focus on re-signing Corey Seager and Max Scherzer.