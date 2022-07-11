Dodgers News: MLB World Reacts to LA Columnist Slamming Freddie Freeman

The All-Star teams have been announced, and although the Dodgers netted four players on the NL team, there's one big name that's noticeably missing. Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman. Despite owning the third best wRC+ (146) among NL first baseman, Freddie was not named to the NL All-Star Team.

At least one LA writer, isn't exactly feeling sorry for Freeman. The LA Times Dylan Hernández, ripped Freeman in an article on Monday.

"Freeman hit with tears in his eyes in a recent visit to old home in Atlanta and hit again Sunday after he learned of his snub, so maybe none of this matters. But, man, if I were Andrew Friedman, I’d like my $162-million No. 3 hitter to be more emotionally stable."

The LA Times scribe also chronicled his interaction with Freeman on Sunday in which Hernández asked Freddie if he was bothered by not being selected to the All-Star game.

“'Come on, that’s a terrible question.' ...The next thing I knew, Freeman was barking across the clubhouse about how I was the worst reporter he’s dealt with in his 13 years in the major leagues. I guess he still hasn’t met Bill Plaschke. And this is the guy the Dodgers will be counting on in October?"

Clearly, Hernández and Freeman don't have the best rapport, but Freddie is All-Star worthy. Freddie's emotional weekend in Atlanta is in the rearview mirror and his four-hit Sunday, which included an opposite-field home run, proves that he's still one of the best hitters in baseball.