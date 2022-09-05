Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Appreciates a Good Night's Sleep

The Dodgers finally got out of their rut after losing three in a row last night as they defeated their division rivals, the San Diego Padres, 12-1.

Mookie Betts led the charge with a triple in the first inning and a three-run homer in the fourth inning. Overall, the Dodgers offense looked like the offense that we are used to seeing.

Julio Urias was dealing per usual and earned his 15th win of the season. Urias only allowed two hits in the process, going six innings strong, 1 ER, along with 2 K’s.

With all that went right last night, OC Register’s Bill Plunkett says Betts credited the win to some shut eye.

“A good night’s sleep definitely does help,” said Mookie Betts, who hit one of the homers. “Obviously we don’t have any excuses. We’re not the only team that’s happened to. It happens to everyone. But it’s something that somehow, you just got to get some will power and get through and we didn’t. Luckily today we came out and Julio pitched well and we played well.”

A good night's sleep is sometimes all you need in order to perform at tip-top shape. And it looks like that’s exactly what the Dodgers needed.

After a very rare offensive struggle Friday night, the next day, the Dodgers' offense exploded and the pitching looked like the best in baseball as they have all year long.

Sleep is a very important thing and most of all athletes who play crucial minutes/games are in need of it the most.

The Dodgers magic number now lies at 12 and they still hold a very comfortable lead in the NL West being 18 games ahead.