Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Celebrates 30th Birthday in Perfect Way

Dodgers superstar outfielder Mookie Betts celebrated his 30th birthday by bowling at least the second 300 game of his life.

When I turned 30, I think my wife and I went to dinner or something. Our second child was only about three months old, so we probably skipped dessert and hurried home to relieve the babysitter. Definitely didn't do anything extremely notable.

But that's because I'm not Mookie Betts. Mookie turned 30 on Friday, had a big birthday party, and then went bowling the next morning and bowled a 300 game.

This was at least Mookie's second 300 game of his lifetime; he rolled a perfect game about a month after his 25th birthday, too:

The funny thing is, Betts seems like he might have forgotten the first one. When he was miked up for a Dodgers/Padres game in L.A. about a month ago, the ESPN broadcast booth asked him which he would rather do, hit a grand slam or bowl a 300. Mookie said he'd rather hit a grand slam because he gets paid to do that, which was a pretty good answer. The follow-up question was whether he had ever bowled a 300, and he said, "Nah," but the rest of his answer seemed like maybe he didn't hear the question clearly.

When Mookie rolled his first perfecto, he had never won a World Series. He's now won two. Hopefully, by the time he rolls another 300 game five years from now, he'll have so many World Series rings he doesn't know what to do with all of them. The perfect athlete remains perfect.

