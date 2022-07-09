After clicking at both the plate and the mound for the first two games against the Rockies where they exploded for a combined 10 runs, the Dodgers struggled to scrape together offense in the series finale. After being shut out for 6 innings, a passed ball in the 7th allowed them to tie up the game and open up a chance to sweep the series.

In the 9th inning with the game tied at one apiece, the Dodgers loaded up the bases against Rockies' closer Daniel Bard. Mookie Betts stepped up to the plate and chopped a ball over the mound where no Rockies infielder could make a play and prolong the game. Instead, the Dodgers won the game 2-1 and Mookie was credited with a walk-off single.

However, after a scoring change on Friday morning, Mookie's hit was officially changed to a fielder's choice. His first walk-off hit will have to wait. Take a look at the play below and decide for yourself if that was the right decision.

While it was a tough decision to make that call, it's clear that Mookie would have been out at first had there not been a play at the plate. So the change isn't far out of reach. However, the Dodgers were still able to get the win and sweep the Rockies at home.

As for Mookie, his first walk-off hit will have to wait, and hopefully the next time it will be a clear and easy decision to call it a hit.