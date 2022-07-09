Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts' First Walk-Off Hit Controversially Stripped Away

Dodgers News: Mookie Betts' First Walk-Off Hit Controversially Stripped Away

Mookie Betts' first Dodger walk-off hit will have to wait after a recent scoring change.

Sep 5, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) singles in the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Mookie Betts' first Dodger walk-off hit will have to wait after a recent scoring change.

After clicking at both the plate and the mound for the first two games against the Rockies where they exploded for a combined 10 runs, the Dodgers struggled to scrape together offense in the series finale. After being shut out for 6 innings, a passed ball in the 7th allowed them to tie up the game and open up a chance to sweep the series. 

In the 9th inning with the game tied at one apiece, the Dodgers loaded up the bases against Rockies' closer Daniel Bard. Mookie Betts stepped up to the plate and chopped a ball over the mound where no Rockies infielder could make a play and prolong the game. Instead, the Dodgers won the game 2-1 and Mookie was credited with a walk-off single. 

However, after a scoring change on Friday morning, Mookie's hit was officially changed to a fielder's choice. His first walk-off hit will have to wait. Take a look at the play below and decide for yourself if that was the right decision. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

While it was a tough decision to make that call, it's clear that Mookie would have been out at first had there not been a play at the plate. So the change isn't far out of reach. However, the Dodgers were still able to get the win and sweep the Rockies at home.

As for Mookie, his first walk-off hit will have to wait, and hopefully the next time it will be a clear and easy decision to call it a hit.

Mookie BettsLos Angeles DodgersColorado Rockies

USATSI_18604624_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Pair of LA Players Named All-Star Game Starters

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
USATSI_18662526_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: LA Loses Another Key Bullpen Arm Due to Injury

By Staff Writer5 hours ago
USATSI_17955112
News

Dodgers: Former All-Star Explains How He Got His Baseball 'Obsession' Back

By Brenna White19 hours ago
USATSI_10222444_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Longtime LA Scout & Franchise Icon Passes Away

By Staff Writer20 hours ago
USATSI_18631261_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: MLB Expert Sounds Off on Clayton Kershaw Starting All-Star Game

By Staff Writer22 hours ago
USATSI_17955076_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: A Trio of LA Prospects Set to Play in Important MLB Showcase Game

By Staff WriterJul 8, 2022
USATSI_18538818
News

Dodgers: Watch Mookie Betts Show Off Unique Handshake with LA Reporter

By Staff WriterJul 8, 2022
USATSI_18565858_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: A Pair of Impact Arms Inching Closer to Return

By Staff WriterJul 8, 2022