Dodgers News: Mookie Betts' Latest Multi-Home Run Game Puts Him in Elite Company

Mookie Betts has tied former Yankee star Alfonso Soriano in multi-HR games from the leadoff spot.

Mookie Betts started hot out of the gates of this 2022 season. Early on he was among the top early candidates getting attention as the possible NL MVP along with players such as Paul Goldschmidt of the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Diego Padres’ Manny Machado.

However, after a collision in the outfield with Cody Bellinger, Betts lost some time with a trip to the Injured List due to a cracked rib. There was no telling how he would perform upon his return, yet he’s shown that he can continue right where he left off.

During the team's series opener against the Chicago Cubs, Mookie was able to help jumpstart the offense and aid Tony Gonsolin to earn his 11th win of the season. On just the second pitch he saw, Betts hit a solo shot just over the left-field fence to take an early 1-0 lead.

That wouldn't be the only impact we would make as he would then launch yet another home run to help extend the lead. The second home run wound up being the 19th time that the 29-year-old has hit multiple home runs in a game from the leadoff spot. It also tied him with former Yankee star Alfonso Soriano for the most all-time. 

That's quite the player to be tied with, but he may not be tied with him for very long as Betts is in the middle of his career and will have plenty of opportunities to be the sole leader in multi-home runs from the leadoff spot. It's only a matter of time for the 2022 NL All-Star.

