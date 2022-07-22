Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Single-Handedly Beats the San Francisco Giants

The Dodgers long-term contract with Mookie Betts has paid off yet again.
Mookie Betts gave the Dodgers the lead with his bat. Then, he put the lead away for the Dodgers with his glove.

On Friday night, the Dodgers beat the Giants 9-6. The Giants-Dodgers storied rivalry picked up right where it left off with a tense game into the late innings.

The Giants made it quite a frightening game for Dodger fans, coming back from a large deficit on a grand slam from Darin Ruf.

The grand slam tied the game 5-5 in the top of the 7th inning. Dodger Stadium was quiet. Temporarily. In the bottom half of the 8th, Mookie Betts put his stamp on the game, offensively.

The Dodgers tied the game on a triple from Trayce Thompson before Mookie Betts got to the plate and sent this game into the air in Chavez Ravine.

The three-run blast put the Dodgers ahead for good. Betts is putting together another elite season at the plate in 2022. He's slashing a .265/.341/.530 line with 21 home runs and a National League-leading 64 runs. His production doesn't begin and end at the plate, however. Betts also has five Gold Glove awards. His outfield presence was felt Thursday night, as well.

Betts' diving catch capped off a terrific performance. With a runner on base, Joc Pederson's liner would have easily scored the runner and brought the tying run to the plate. Instead, Betts' diving catch put the game in the bag for the Dodgers.

The Dodgers and Giants face off again Friday night at 7:10 PST.

