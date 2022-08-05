Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Slams Gabe Kapler and Giants On-Field Antics

Mookie Betts and the Dodgers were part of an entertaining on-field moment against the Giants at Oracle Park on Thursday. In the top of the sixth, Giants reliever Jarlín García pitched a clean innings that included an inning-ending strikeout of Dodgers outfielder James Outman. After the strikeout, of Outman, Garcia stared down Mookie Betts, who was in the on-deck circle and mocked the outfielder with the Dodgers signature helmet tap celebration.

Betts at first seemed confused by García's actions, but wasted no time in inviting García to walk over and talk to him face-to-face in close proximity.

The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya provided some more details after the game.

"Mookie Betts said he was surprised to see Jarlín García pointing at him, especially since he was in the on-deck circle and hadn’t done anything. Said he’s never spoke to him in his life. Only thing he said after García pointed was ask, 'What’s your problem?'"

After the brief interaction, the umpire crew escorted both Betts and García back to their dugouts, but Giants manager Gabe Kapler didn't take too kindly to their approach with García. Kapler lost it on the umpires and was ejected.

After the game, Betts explained that he wasn't going to back down after being called out (quotes via The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya).

“You started it. I’m not going to back down at that point. I’m not going to run away from it. I’m not going to encourage it, but I’m not going to run away.”

Safe to say, the Giants-Dodgers rivalry is alive and well.