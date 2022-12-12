Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Walks Away With Another Award

Mookie Betts has had quite the year both on and off the baseball field.

From earning yet another Silver Slugger Award to announcing that his family will be welcoming another baby then recently being recognized for the Pioneer of African American Achievement Award by the Brotherhood Crusade.

According to the Los Angeles Sentinel, The Pioneer of African American Achievement Award is given to an individual who has made significant contributions to their industry and impacted the community by improving the quality of life for youth and families through education, advocacy, and community building.

After a two-year hiatus, the Brotherhood Crusade’s Award Show returned on Sunday and was hosted at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

President and CEO of Brotherhood Crusade, Charisse Bremond Weaver, shared why Mookie was more than deserving of this honorable award:

“We are thrilled to present this award to Mookie Betts because he epitomizes our organization’s values and believes in taking action to improve the quality of life for those in the community"

“Mookie Betts is remarkable on and off the field and aligns himself with organizations like ours that understand the need to uplift others and the power of grassroots action that changes lives.”

Mookie's contributions to the city of Los Angeles have been made possible through his nonprofit organization "Acts Inspired By Mookie" (AIM) which was founded with help of his mother, Diana Collins.

Its purpose is to provide for the community especially those impacted by food insecurity in the area. One of his most recent events to combat the ever-growing issue was passing out free turkeys in the heart of LA for Thanksgiving.

The Dodgers players have proven time and time again that life is bigger than baseball and we couldn't be more of them. Congratulations Mookie on this well-deserved award!