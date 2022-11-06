Skip to main content

Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Will Present at Upcoming Country Music Awards

Country superstars and a Dodgers superstar galore in Nashville.

Mookie Betts is known for his talent and accolades on the baseball field. But this coming week, the Dodgers' star outfielder will be rubbing elbows with the superstars of country music at the 56th annual Country Music Awards.

The event will be hosted in Nashville, Tennessee, making Nashville's own Markus Lynn Betts a solid choice to present an award.

Mookie will join Reba McEntire, Lainey Wilson, Little Big Town among many more on the full list of presenters.

This year's CMAs will be hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning and will feature performances by country's biggest stars including Luke Combs, Jon Pardi, Chris Stapleton, Cole Swindell, Morgan Wallen and many more.

The show will be on Wednesday, November 9th

