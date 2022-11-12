Dodgers News: Multiple Minor Leaguers Join Free Agent Market

The off-season is an exciting time for some teams. Front offices do their best to better their squads, whether that's signing players or acquiring players via trade. That also applies to major leaguers who do what's best for themselves, and that goes for minor leaguers as well.

The Dodgers minor league system, is one of the best, the second best to be exact, according to MLB.com's farm system.

With that being said, many of the Dodgers' minor leaguers have elected for free agency as writer for Doder Digest; Josh Thomas has a list of guys who are free agents.

A total of 18 players chose to become free agents from the list above. Many of them are young and may want a more significant role than they have within the Dodgers organization.

Yadier Alvarez, who was the one notable mentioned by Thomas, has had a rocky minor league career. In 82 games, Alvarez has a 12-14 record with a 4.29 ERA, 275 strikeouts, and a 1.47 WHIP in 239 innings pitched. He pitched for OKC in 2022, going 3-1 with a 6.20 ERA in 23 games.

Another right-handed pitcher who became a free agent is Jon Duplantier. The 28-year-old has pitched 96 games in the minor leagues with a record of 24-9, has 409 strikeouts, a 3.16 ERA, and a 1.26 WHIP in 355.3 innings pitched. Duplantier also has 19 games under his belt as a major leaguer; however, his numbers in the majors aren't pretty. He holds a 1-4 record with a 6.70 ERA, 46 strikeouts, and 1.69 WHIP in 49.2 innings pitched.

And the oldest of the standouts is third baseman Andy Burns. Burns played nine games for the Boys in Blue in 2021, slashing .273/.467/.364 with a .831 OPS in 11 ABs. The 32-year-old played for OKC in 2022, and it was one to forget. He slashed .223/.331/.346 with a .677 OPS while only hitting seven home runs and 37 RBIs in 90 games.

We'll wait and see what these men decide to do with their playing careers and if the Dodgers sign them back with the organization.