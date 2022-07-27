Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Nationals Asking for Historic Return for Juan Soto in Trade Talks

Dodgers News: Nationals Asking for Historic Return for Juan Soto in Trade Talks

The Nationals are reportedly asking for a massive haul in return for Juan Soto and that could affect whether the Dodgers make the trade.

With the trade deadline less than a week away, Dodgers fans are really going to hear a lot about the superstar outfielder, Juan Soto. If the Dodgers want to acquire him, they are apparently going to have to dig deep into their farm system. 

As confirmed by The Athletic today, the asking price for Soto is a heavy one and it might be enough to where Los Angeles doesn’t even consider it.

The Nationals are apparently seeking 6 prospects and possibly some big league talent with low service time in a deal for Soto. Brandon Gomes was right about the potential return package. 

“Now, clubs are scrambling to see what it might take to pry Soto loose. The Nationals are seeking six prospects, “plus,” a source confirmed to The Athletic. Big-league players with minimal service time could be on the table, too.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Dodgers would have to let go of some talent at the top of their farm system. Guys like Ryan Pepiot, Bobby Miller, Miguel Vargas, Andy Pages, and Michael Busch would all be up for consideration if they were to enter discussions. 

Since they just traded for catcher Keibert Ruiz last summer, it's uncertain if the Nats would want catcher Diego Cartaya in the deal.

Any combination of those guys with a few lower-level prospects would be a pretty big drain on the Dodgers farm system but they’ve shown a willingness to move young players before. 

Any combination of those guys with a few lower-level prospects would be a pretty big drain on the Dodgers farm system but they’ve shown a willingness to move young players before. Especially when trading for big names at the deadline.

Juan SotoLos Angeles DodgersWashington Nationals

USATSI_18706875_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Still On Track for a Historic Season

By Ryan Menzie35 minutes ago
USATSI_18719352_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Juan Soto Reacts to Warm Welcome by LA Fans

By Staff Writer3 hours ago
June 19, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Chris Taylor (3) hits a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium.
News

Dodgers News: Chris Taylor Set for Next Step in Returning From Foot Injury

By Ryan Menzie17 hours ago
Walker Buehler
News

Dodgers Injury Update: LA October Ace Makes First Positive Step in Recovery

By Staff Writer18 hours ago
Jul 25, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) looks on from the dugout against the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw To Host Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose

By AJ Gonzalez20 hours ago
USATSI_13483183_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Former LA Villain Sparks Controversy with Nationals Outfielder

By Staff Writer22 hours ago
USATSI_18746005_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Giants Manager Reacts to Team Getting Swept by LA

By Staff WriterJul 26, 2022 2:00 PM EDT
USATSI_18353665_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers News: LA Executive Hints at Team Trading for Juan Soto

By Adam SalcidoJul 26, 2022 11:00 AM EDT