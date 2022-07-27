Dodgers News: Nationals Asking for Historic Return for Juan Soto in Trade Talks

With the trade deadline less than a week away, Dodgers fans are really going to hear a lot about the superstar outfielder, Juan Soto. If the Dodgers want to acquire him, they are apparently going to have to dig deep into their farm system.

As confirmed by The Athletic today, the asking price for Soto is a heavy one and it might be enough to where Los Angeles doesn’t even consider it.

The Nationals are apparently seeking 6 prospects and possibly some big league talent with low service time in a deal for Soto. Brandon Gomes was right about the potential return package.

“Now, clubs are scrambling to see what it might take to pry Soto loose. The Nationals are seeking six prospects, “plus,” a source confirmed to The Athletic. Big-league players with minimal service time could be on the table, too.”

The Dodgers would have to let go of some talent at the top of their farm system. Guys like Ryan Pepiot, Bobby Miller, Miguel Vargas, Andy Pages, and Michael Busch would all be up for consideration if they were to enter discussions.

Since they just traded for catcher Keibert Ruiz last summer, it's uncertain if the Nats would want catcher Diego Cartaya in the deal.

Any combination of those guys with a few lower-level prospects would be a pretty big drain on the Dodgers farm system but they’ve shown a willingness to move young players before.

