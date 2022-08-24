Dodgers News: NL All-Star Suggests LA Using Shady Tactics on Opposing Pitchers

The Dodgers game this past Sunday against the Marlins was supposed to be a showcase for NL Cy Young front runner Sandy Alcantara. LA sent out rookie Ryan Pepiot to counter Alcantara, but the two hurlers had quite the role reversal at Dodger Stadium.

Alcantara, who had gone seven more more innings in each of his previous August starts got absolutely rocked by the Dodgers batting order. Catcher Will Smith plated Mookie Betts in the first, Cody Bellinger smacked his 17th home rum of the season with Joey Gallo on base. LA added to their lead in the third inning with a Max Muncy RBI single and some big hits in the fourth to chase Alcantara.

For the righty, it was his shortest outing of the 2022 season. The Dodgers forced him to throw 89 pitches and scored more runs on him that any other team has this season in a single game. After the loss, the Marlins ace was at a loss to try to explain how LA got to him, but did appear to take a thinly veiled shot at the Dodgers scouting practices (quotes via The LA Times' Dylan Hernandez).

“I don’t know what happened… I think they have a lot of stuff to look for something for pitchers.”

Alcantara didn't use the "c" word, but his statement could be construed as LA unfairly taking advantage of available technology to get the best of opposing hitters.

The good news for Alcantara is that he should have another shot at the Dodgers when LA heads to Miami for a four-game wrap around series later this week.