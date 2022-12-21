Dodgers News: Noah Syndergaard is Saying All the Right Things for Fans

It's been a long time coming for Noah Syndergaard. Getting to play for an MLB team is any professional athlete's dream come true, but playing with the Dodgers adds a whole new element to the feeling of truly making it into the league.

Now Syndergaard has reached that pinnacle moment of his career and has shown he can't be more excited to be apart of the organization. Playing in Dodgers Stadium is a feeling all too familiar for Syndergaard.

Instead of being an opponent, Syndergaard now gets the chance to call Dodgers Stadium his home and he already is getting the fans excited for his arrival (via Dodgers Nation).

“This is a pretty surreal moment. It’s been my dream ever since I was first introduced to Dodger Stadium to play for the Dodgers since 2015. Just the energy and atmosphere that the Dodger fans that they create and just the goosebumps I get every time I step on the field even as a visiting player, I feel like my performance is always elevated when I play here,”

Hopefully the good luck Syndergaard seems to have continues to roll with the Dodgers.

“And even this year when I kind of had a down year, based off my expectations and my standards, I still feel like the one start I had at Dodger Stadium was still some of the best stuff I had. I have the utmost confidence in the staff and in the organization to help me get back to being the old me. And I’m just really fortunate and blessed to play for such a great organization that the Dodgers are.”

While the Dodgers didn't choose to spend top dollar on a solidified pitcher, they took a risk to bring back Syndergaard to his hay day. Whether it will truly pay out remains to be seen.