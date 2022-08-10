Dodgers News: Onetime LA Reliever Lands on Third Team This Season

Jake McGee was a huge breath of fresh air when the Dodgers brought him on board in 2020. As a member of the World Series-winning 2020 Dodgers, McGee posted 1.67 FIP and 2.66 ERA across 24 appearances for Los Angeles. Dodger fans have grown accustomed to Andrew Friedman and the front office finding diamonds in the rough, and McGee was no exception.

McGee was able to parlay his 2020 performance into a two-year, $7 million contract with the San Francisco Giants in 2022, where he had some success. He finished the 2021 season with 31 saves in 36 chances, as well as a 2.72 ERA.

Unfortunately for McGee, 2022 has not been kind to him. The Giants released McGee in July. The Brewers signed him to a one-year contract where he lasted two weeks in Milwaukee before they also designated him for assignment. McGee had posted an ERA north of seven and an ERA+ of 60. Not great.

On August 9, McGee was claimed off waivers by the lowly Washington Nationals.

Another day, another team for McGee. It is not rocket science to figure out what has happened with McGee. McGee has been known for throwing his fastball more than almost any other pitcher in baseball, to the tune of around 80%. After the 2021 season, his fastball, which averaged from 95-97 MPH, had been clocked anywhere from 91 to 93 MPH.

When you almost exclusively throw one pitch, it better be good. When that pitch fails you, the wheels are going to come off the wagon.