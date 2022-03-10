Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Onetime Top Prospect Vying for Bullpen Role in LA
Carson Fulmer
Los Angeles Dodgers

Former first-round pick Carson Fulmer is hoping to stick with the Dodgers as a reliever.

The Dodgers have a few reclamation pitching projects at minor league spring training right now. Carson Fulmer is certainly one of them. The right-hander was the Chicago White Sox's first round pick in 2015, but never find his groove in the Windy City. Across four major league seasons, Fulmer recorded a 6.56 ERA in 94.2 IP.

Once Chicago cut him loose in 2019, he made a few pit stops with various organizations. In an interview with The Orange County Regiter's Bill Plunkett, Fulmer didn't side step the current perceptions surrounding him.

“Being with six different organizations in two years, you kind of hear everything. I think for the most part I said, ‘Yes’ to all of those things."

The former Vanderbilt University hurler thinks his initial approach once he got to the majors hampered his ability to perform like a first-round pick.

"I wanted to fly through the system and make it to the big leagues. I think I wanted to please a lot of people more than just be myself. Even looking at video from Vandy, it brings back a lot of good memories about how I competed back then. I think that’s the biggest step right now.”

The Dodgers are giving him a fair shake it seems at minor league spring training.

Fulmer was complimentary of the Dodgers coaching staff.

"I just have to pitch to what I’m good at. I think that’s all they want me to do here. They think that I’m going to be a very big part of this organization and I think that’s really reassuring.”

Fulmer and Dodgers ace Walker Buehler were teammates at Vanderbilt. The former first-round pick mentioned that Buehler was "excited" when LA signed Fulmer per Bill Plunkett's story.

Who knows, Fulmer could be the next journeyman pitcher that makes an impact for the Dodgers. 

