Dodgers News: Pair of Impact Arms Slated for Minor League Rehab Assignments

The OKC Dodgers (Triple-A) will be losing starter Dustin May in the coming days, but they'll get a fresh round of major league talent when Blake Treinen and Brusdar Graterol join the roster.

The Orange County Register's J.P. Hoornstra reported that both Treinen and Graterol, two relievers who notoriously throw hard, will be joining the Dodgers Triple-A affiliate to begin rehab assignments. The big league club is hopeful that both impact arms can return to the Dodgers sometime in August, but Graterol is probably a little farther along than Treinen.

Graterol last pitched for the Dodgers on July 10. Graterol himself noted that he's feeling great.

“I feel great. I feel like I’m back again.”

For former All-Star Treinen, the road to getting back to the mound has been much longer. The former Oakland closer went down with shoulder soreness in April and has had a very, very slow ramp up.

In 2021, Treinen was arguably the Dodgers best reliever posting a 1.99 ERA in 72.1 innings pitched. He struck out 85 hitters and posted a 0.98 WHIP.

The Dodgers bullpen has been a carousel this year, but thanks to surprising performances from the likes of Evan Phillips, Yency Almonte, and Caleb Ferguson, the LA 'pen ranks fourth in ERA (3.15) this season.

Assuming Treinen's rehab assignment goes well, he could put some pressure on current closer Craig Kimbrel who's struggle to log clean innings despite compiling 20 saves this year.

LA has battled injuries all year, but by all accounts, they should be getting two key bullpen arms back sometime this month.