Dodgers News: Pair of LA All-Stars Solidifying Themselves as Ironmen

In all professional sports availability is the best ability. That's the name of the game and whenever given the chance to play, you can count on Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman and shortstop Trea Turner to suit up.

The Dodgers have played 114 games and have scorched their opponents with 80 wins with a league best +251 run differential. In those 114 games, both Freeman and Turner have started all 114 games.

Dodgers head coach Dave Roberts has said Freeman wants to start every game until the Dodgers clinch the division. It's little doubt whether or not Freeman will be healthy with his durable track record of playing in all 162 games of a season twice in his career.

Turner hasn't been as lucky with durability, although he has played all 162 games once in his career and played 122 games in 2019 marking only his second time of his career he played over 100 games.

The impact Freeman and Turner have on the field echoes throughout the entire league with Freeman currently third in the league with a .321 batting average and a .922 OPS, good enough for seventh in the league. Turner has racked up 83 RBI, which is fifth best in the league, and is eighth in batting average (.305).

The Dodgers are destined to make a deep postseason run, but everyone in the clubhouse can tell you that they can't do it without Freeman and Turner. Luckily for fans, if they are capable of walking in the morning they will be in the game.