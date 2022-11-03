Skip to main content

Dodgers News: Pair Of LA Favorites Throw Out First Pitch In Philly

It was only a matter of time until we saw these two names once again.
Game four of the World Series was today with the Phillies holding onto a 2-1 lead over the Astros. It's easy to assume most Dodgers fans are rooting for the Phillies as soon as the series started, but Dodgers fans had something else to look forward to ahead of game four. 

Two Dodgers legends in Chase Utley and Jimmy Rollins, who are of course Phillies legends too, threw out the first pitch. Utley and Rollins were both part of the Phillies' 2008 World Series championship team.

In 16 seasons, Utley was named as an All-Star five times with the Phillies before ending his career with the Dodgers. His final four seasons spent with the Dodgers fell short of his previous All-Star numbers but still held a respectable career. 

With the Dodgers, Utley has a .236 batting average with 262 hits, 26 home runs, 109 RBI's and 154 runs scored in 386 games (via StatMuse). 

Rollins finished his career as a three time All-Star with the Phillies but highlights his career with an NL MVP in 2007 as he played all 162 games for the only time in his career. On the season Rollins racked up 30 home runs with 94 RBI's while also finishing with 20 triples, 212 hits, 139 runs scored on a .296 batting average.

Rollins' time with the Dodgers was much shorter as he only spent one season with the team. In his lone season Rollins finished with 116 hits 13 home runs and 41 RBI's on a .224 batting average in 144 games (via StatMuse). 

