Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Pair of LA Pitchers Selected as NL All-Star Team

Dodgers News: Pair of LA Pitchers Selected as NL All-Star Team

Dodgers pitchers Clayton Kershaw and Tony Gonsolin were both named to the NL All-Star team over the weekend.

Dodgers pitchers Clayton Kershaw and Tony Gonsolin were both named to the NL All-Star team over the weekend.

The Dodgers will have several players representing LA at the All-Star Game later this month. Trea Turner and Mookie Betts earned starting spots for the NL squad, but reserves and pitchers were also named on Sunday. The Dodgers had two big names selected to the team in Clayton Kershaw and Tony Gonsolin.

For Kershaw, it's the ninth All-Star selection of his career. Considering his stature, and that the game will be played at Dodger Stadium, there's been plenty of buzz about Clayton making his first All-Star start on July 19th. At the end of the day, it will be NL All-Star manager Brian Snitker's decision. In his most recent outing, Kershaw allowed just one run in 7.2 innings pitched.

Although he's missed some time due to injury, Kershaw owns a 2.40 ERA on the season in 11 starts. He has a 173 ERA+ and ranks eighth in the majors in ERA among starters who have logged at least 60 innings pitched.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tony Gonsolin

Gonsolin was also named to the NL All-Star team on the strength of his stupendous first-half. Tony Smokes leads the league in ERA (1.62) and at one point, had the lowest ERA in MLB history for a pitcher with at least 10 wins.

Gonsolin hasn't been mowing hitters down (8.1 K/9), but has been marvelous at inducing soft contact and keeping the ball in the yard (0.8 HR/9). His FIP (3.35) and BABIP (.183) suggest that he's been pretty dang lucky this season, but either way, he's an All-Star for the first time in his career. 

USATSI_16414546_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Former Royals Starter Eyes MLB Return with LA

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
USATSI_14527204_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Hiring for Perfect Job for Foodie Baseball Fans

By Ryan Menzie4 hours ago
July 4, 2020; Los Angeles, California, United States; General view of All Star Game logo during summer workouts at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers News: Pair of LA Players Starting Spots on NL All-Star Team

By Ryan Menzie17 hours ago
USATSI_18680189_168396005_lowres
News

MLB News: Watch Fan Faceplants Into Seats In Epic Fashion for Foul Ball

By Ryan Menzie18 hours ago
USATSI_18666277_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Rival Managers Never Underestimate LA's Lesser Known Star

By Staff Writer19 hours ago
USATSI_17013772_168396005_lowres (2)
News

Dodgers News: Onetime LA Player Added to All-Star Game by MLB Commissioner

By Staff Writer23 hours ago
Andrew Friedman
News

Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Talks About Position He Hates Trading For

By Staff WriterJul 10, 2022
USATSI_18677223_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Reveals the Secret to His Slider

By Staff WriterJul 10, 2022