Dodgers News: Pair of LA Pitchers Selected as NL All-Star Team

The Dodgers will have several players representing LA at the All-Star Game later this month. Trea Turner and Mookie Betts earned starting spots for the NL squad, but reserves and pitchers were also named on Sunday. The Dodgers had two big names selected to the team in Clayton Kershaw and Tony Gonsolin.

For Kershaw, it's the ninth All-Star selection of his career. Considering his stature, and that the game will be played at Dodger Stadium, there's been plenty of buzz about Clayton making his first All-Star start on July 19th. At the end of the day, it will be NL All-Star manager Brian Snitker's decision. In his most recent outing, Kershaw allowed just one run in 7.2 innings pitched.

Although he's missed some time due to injury, Kershaw owns a 2.40 ERA on the season in 11 starts. He has a 173 ERA+ and ranks eighth in the majors in ERA among starters who have logged at least 60 innings pitched.

Tony Gonsolin

Gonsolin was also named to the NL All-Star team on the strength of his stupendous first-half. Tony Smokes leads the league in ERA (1.62) and at one point, had the lowest ERA in MLB history for a pitcher with at least 10 wins.

Gonsolin hasn't been mowing hitters down (8.1 K/9), but has been marvelous at inducing soft contact and keeping the ball in the yard (0.8 HR/9). His FIP (3.35) and BABIP (.183) suggest that he's been pretty dang lucky this season, but either way, he's an All-Star for the first time in his career.