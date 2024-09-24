Dodgers News: Pitching Prospect Makes Prestigious All-Star Team
A Los Angeles Dodgers prospect has been named a High-A All-Star following the 2024 minor league baseball season.
Lucas Wepf was one of two relievers named to the Midwest All-Star Team thanks to his superb efforts for the Great Lakes Loons this season.
Wepf was the only Great Lakes player to be named to the All-Star team.
The 24-year-old had a 1.84 earned-run average and eight saves in his 22 appearances with the Loons. He's also accumulated 44 strikeouts and 10 walks in 29.1 innings.
Wepf earned a promotion to Double-A Tulsa on June 20, but his time there was less impressive. In 21 relief appearances for the Drillers, he posted a 4-4 record with a 5.67 ERA, collecting 38 strikeouts over 27 innings. Unfortunately, his season ended on a rough note, as he gave up eight runs (six earned) in his last four outings for Tulsa.
Combining Wepf's performance at both levels this season, he maintained a 3.67 ERA across 43 appearances, logging 56.1 innings. During that stretch, he racked up 82 strikeouts, boasting a 34.7 percent strikeout rate, while issuing 23 free passes and notching 13 saves.
Wepf is now in his second year with the Dodgers’ organization, having joined the team in 2023. Last season, he split time between Single-A and High-A. In 22 Single-A appearances, he posted a 1-2 record with a solid 2.43 ERA and 58 strikeouts. However, after moving up to High-A, he faced some challenges, finishing with a 4.68 ERA and 30 strikeouts over 19 games.
Despite those struggles, Wepf has made noticeable progress, bouncing back this season to become a High-A All-Star, showing significant improvement from his performance at that level just a year ago.
Wepf signed with the Dodgers in 2022 as an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana-Monroe. He spent three season with the Warhawks after transferring from Pratt Community College. He came out of the bullpen twice in 2020 before COVID-19 shut down that season.
After making a name for himself in 2021 with a strong 2.36 ERA, a 2-0 record, and three saves, Wepf carried that momentum into his final season.
In 2022, he made 22 appearances, mostly out of the bullpen, though he did start two games. Over 36 innings, Wepf recorded 36 strikeouts but issued 25 walks. He finished the season with a 2-5 record, one save, and a 6.00 ERA.
At ULM, Wepf pitched 72 innings, giving up 39 walks while striking out 74 batters. He had a 4.88 ERA.