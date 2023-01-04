Dodgers News: Players in LA's Clubhouse Reportedly Want Trevor Bauer Back

The deadline for the Dodgers to make a decision on Trevor Bauer is coming up. On Friday, they'll have to decide whether they want to keep him on the team, or release him, and still pay him around $22 million.

There hasn't been a lot of reports surrounding the topic, as the Dodgers have been very tight-lipped about the entire situation. The day the news was announced, the Dodgers put out this statement on Twitter — and have said nothing else since.

However, with the deadline quickly approaching, the LA Times released a report on Tuesday about some players in the Dodgers' organization reportedly wanting Bauer back next season. Here's what they said:

"No current player is believed to have commented publicly since the arbitrator reinstated Bauer. But the front office has been told at least some players want Bauer back, people with knowledge of the situation but not authorized to speak publicly told The Times."

Obviously there isn't a lot of information on the report, but it is interesting that the front office is being informed of players' interest in keeping him on the team.

Bauer last pitched on June 28 of 2021. In 17 starts that year, he went 8-5 with a 2.59 ERA 1.00 WHIP. Then he got suspended, and we haven't seen him since, outside of his social media posts where he's been working out to stay in shape.

The countdown is officially on for the Dodgers. In just a few days, we'll know what their ruling is. But for now, we'll have to continue to wait and see.